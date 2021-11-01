Chiefs and Queen mothers in Jomoro appeal to government to streamline Petroleum Hub project

Chiefs and Queen mothers in the Jomoro municipality have appealed to the government to streamline operations of the Ghana Petroleum Hub project in the Jomoro Municipality.

The move, according to them, was to forestall any misunderstanding in the execution of the project.

The Queen mother of Amokwaw, Obaahema Mozuma, made the call when the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, Madam Louisa Iris Arde called on them and also attended a Thanksgiving church service to mark her appointment as the first female MCE for Jomoro.

The Queenmother appealed to the MCE to ensure that the government engaged the chiefs, Queen mothers and opinion leaders in the Jomoro Municipality on the progress of work of the Petroleum Hub project.

She added that chiefs and people of Jomoro had a role to play to ensure the project was executed to benefit Ghanaians and Jomoro at large.

She pleaded with authorities to also consider the chiefs and people of Jonorro in terms of job opportunities that would emerge from the project.

Madam Arde addressing the media, assured the chiefs and people of Jomorro that the government would ensure that their plea was respected.