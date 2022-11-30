Chiefs calls for the completion of road development in NorDU area

Togbe Dadzawa III, Paramount Chief of Shia, has appealed to the Government to complete road development projects in areas captured under the Norvisi Development Union (NorDU).

The Norvisi Development Union is an amalgamation of communities lining the border with Togo in the Ho Municipality.

Togbe Dadzawa said efforts by successive governments to provide the area with road infrastructure helped develop and sustain the economies of the largely agrarian communities, and therefore the initiative should be pursued towards completion.

Togbe Dadzawa, who is the present Chairman of the Union, was addressing the 2022 NorDU Yam festival, an annual celebration that is rotated among the 11 communities.

The festival was held in Shia, this year, on the theme “Development through Self Help.”

The Paramount Chief said communities yet to be served with road infrastructure stayed behind in terms of development, and that the Government should consider the growth of the strategic border enclave.

The NorDU communities are Nyive, Avee, Hodzo, Shia, Lume, Tanyigbe, Tokokoe, Atikpui, Klave, Hoe, and Awiasu.

The communities also play hosts to some key agro- industries including Caltech, the nation’s top ethanol producer.

The enclave is also known for the widespread cultivation of cocoa, a mainstay of most of the communities.

This year’s festival, which is the 38th, is being highlighted with the construction of an ICT community centre for Shia.

Togbe Dadzawa said the centre when completed, would be “a major learning centre” for students, and a point of call for visitors to the enclave, a popular place for tourists and appealed to the private sector and individuals to support the project.

“Norvisi seeks peace and development, therefore we all must support the Norvisi initiative. We all must support to grow unity and integration.

Togbe Dadzawa led chiefs of the NorDU to present a petition to complete the roads to the Government, and was received by Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), together with some emissaries from the office of the Vice President.

The MCE noted strong connection between the development union and the growth of the enclave, and said through self-help, the area had evolved into one of the most vibrant cocoa growing areas in the Region.

He said the various communities had developed tourist and industrial appeal and urged to preserve and conserve the natural environment to sustain agricultural and tourism outlook.

Mr. Bosson said the government had prioritized roads in the area, and mentioned the award of contracts for new roads, and the rehabilitation of existing others, including the major line connecting Ho to Shia.

“My office will continue to talk to the right leaders, and I will move any length and breadth to ensure your challenges are addressed,” he assured.

The MCE asked the community to continue to be united and called on the leadership to hasten the resolve of chieftaincy dispute among the Tanyigbe Anyigbe communities.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the special guest of honor, in a speech read on his behalf, commended the long-standing unity among the communities, saying, “Ghana can only develop and make progress in peace and unity.”

He noted the essence of the ICT enabled community center, which he said would be of “tremendous benefit to all, especially the youth,” and promised government’s support.

The Vice President donated GHS 10,000 towards the project.

TW Chiefs and People of all 11 NorDU communities thronged Shia for the weeklong celebration, which had a beauty pageant spiced with varieties of traditional music.

A sod was cut for the construction of the community centre, for which funds were raised at the durbar.