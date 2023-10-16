Chiefs debunk allegations against Freddie Blay, Others

Chiefs and elders of Danfa, Amrahia, Kweiman/ Teshie have debunked and disassociated themselves from allegations of diary farms land grabbing and illegal sales which have been leveled against former national chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, Benson Seyiram and Moses Abor, former greater Accra regional youth organizer.

According to the chiefs, these politicians were rather instrumental in ensuring that government released the forty percent of their lands acquired by the government back to them.

The Chiefs were reacting to recent allegations in the media by one Stephen Ashirifi Botwoe, the destooled chief of Amrahia who the chiefs say has joined forces with one Prosper Anang and others at Kweiman to verbally attack the politicians.

The Chief of Danfa, Nii Djanie Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV who led the chiefs to react to the allegations noted that the posture and lies spewed out by the above mentioned persons who deliberately resolved to tarnish the hard earned reputation of those they wrongly accused is meant to cut short the help these gentlemen are presently offering the three communities.

‘We cannot be part of these baseless allegations because non of us here as chiefs with the sole right to do so have signed any document of land sale by these politicians who have rather helped us to acquire our lands” he noted.

He further questioned that “what is the locus of these people who are making these allegations about lands” adding that Stephen Ashirifi is a distooled chief and cannot be talking about Stool or family lands.

The Chiefs have therefore sent a strong caution to the general public to be careful about dealing with issues of Lands with the disstooled chief and his group as they may be doing so at their own risk.

The Chiefs meanwhile have offered an unqualified apology to Hon. Freddie Blay and the other executives.