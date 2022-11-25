Chiefs demand justice for murder of Borae Chief and two others

Daasebre Kwame Bonja Atamafowoese, Paramount Chief of Chonke Traditional Area and his elders are demanding justice from security agencies in respect of murder of their Chief and his family members at Borae Ahenfie.

Late Nana Meebo II, who was Benkumhene of Chonke Traditional Area, and two others were shot dead by unknown assailants at Borae Ahenfie, a farming Community in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region on November 19.

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the traditional Council called on the President, the security agencies, Oti Regional Minister, Human Rights Organisations and the Clergy to add their voice to the clarion call to demand justice for the late traditional ruler and two of his subjects.

The statement said, the security agencies should act expeditiously to bring the culprits of this barbaric act to face the law and give true meaning to the various court judgements by enforcing the same.

The statement stated, upon killing the chief and other two, the hoodlums allegedly proceeded to Borae Ahenfie and ransacked, looted and burnt the palace, the regalia and other traditional insignia were taken away.