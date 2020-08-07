The delay of an expansion work of a drainage system project, under construction in Sunyani has attracted the displeasure of the Sunyani Traditional Council (STC), drivers, motorists and pedestrians in the Bono regional capital.

Construction works on the project has caused unusual heavy vehicular traffic jams in the Central Business District (CBD) of the town.

In May this year, ‘city’ authorities in Sunyani barricaded a portion of the principal street of the capital, around the High Court for the work to commence on the project being executed by Kappa Kay Company Limited, an Accra-based civil and environmental engineering company.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) investigations revealed a contract on the project, costing about GHC190, 000.00 was signed early this year, and expected to be completed within nine months.

But, at a news conference held at the project site, the STC stated it was dissatisfied with the progress of work done so far, and called on the contractor to expedite action or face the anger of the chiefs.

Work on the project has however become standstill for some time now, and the contractor was not on site.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, the Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, who addressed the media, observed the delay had created nuisance in the township.

He lauded the government’s intention to expand the drainage systems and uplift the image of the city, but regretted progress of work on the project showed “incapability” of the contractor to finish the work as scheduled.

Nana Sarbeng said it was disheartening that the STC knew nothing about the contract, and called on the project supervisors to do diligent work and ensure that the project was completed within the scheduled period to address the mess it had caused in the township.

When contacted, Mr. Kingsley Friar, the Managing Director of Kappa Kay Company Limited, admitted there was some delays in the execution of the project and assured he would do everything possible to complete on time.

He explained the Ghana Water Company Limited’s (GWCL) main distribution lines were buried on the project site, and it took sometime for the GWCL to relocate those pipelines to avert any mishap.