Chiefs in Volta region urged to unite for development

An appeal has been made to traditional chiefs in the Volta Region to get more united, deepen their bond of friendship and work together for the development of the region.

“As custodians of the land, let us unite and lead our people for the accelerated development of our communities and the region at large,” Togbe Atsuga Sogah II, Divisional Chief of Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta advised.

Togbe Sogah II, made the call during the 17th Midezor Festival of the Chiefs and People of Adaklu Ahunda Boso in the Adaklu district.

Midezor which means ‘make progress’, was instituted in 2006 by the people of the community to serve as a forum for homecoming, to raise funds for development and progress.

It also serves as a platform to bring the youth and elderly together for bonding and strengthen the traditions of the community and enable non-resident citizens to keep abreast with issues of the community and be an integral part of it.

Togbe Sogah said traditional rulers should not always look up to government for development but formulate programmes and policies which were geared towards especially the development of the youth who were the future leaders of their communities and the country.

He said chieftaincy disputes were counterproductive and a waste of resources and advised his colleagues to try as much as possible to resolve them amicably.

Togbe Sogah intimated that communities and the region were there before political parties were formed and entreated political actors in the region to unite and fight for the development of the region.

The community was highly commended by Mad. Juliana Kpedekpo, Adaklu District Chief Executive and Mr. Kwame Agbodza Member of Parliament for Adaklu for their self-help spirit.

They completed several projects including a three-unit classroom block for the Primary School, a kindergarten block, an ICT Centre, a laboratory for the health centre and extension of potable water from Asiekpe, over three kilometers to the community without external support.

Mr. Victus Dzah, chairman of the festival planning committee said funds raised at the durbar would be used to start a 16-seater water closet toilet facility which he said was estimated to cost GHS300,000 to help reduce open defecation.