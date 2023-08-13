Chiefs indispensable in parliamentary democracy – Deputy Speaker   

Mr. Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has called on the Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area to ask for his assistance in the celebration of Ghana’s 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy.

He emphasised the indispensable role of chiefs in parliamentary democracy, which placed the people at the core of the governing process.

Mr. Amoako noted that it was incumbent on Parliament to keep chiefs properly informed about events and seek their support.

He added that in a democratic society, it was important for citizens to become deeply aware and get actively involved in understanding the principles of parliamentary democracy.

Ghana’s parliament is celebrating a milestone of Ghana’s parliamentary democracy with a year-long activities centred on the topic: “30 years under the fourth republic; The journey thus far.”

Mr. Amoako said parliamentary democracy responded directly and promptly to public influence through elections and enumerated planned line of activities in the Eastern region, which included a peace walk, a football match and other fun games, and encouraged everyone to participate.

Daasebre Dr Kwaku Boateng III, the Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area, welcomed the Second Deputy Speaker and encouraged the public to fully participate in the celebration.

He said democracy offered an atmosphere in which human rights and basic freedoms were respected, and allowed people to express their views freely, adding that Ghanaians needed to protect and sustain this freedom.