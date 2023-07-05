NPP GERMANY

PRESS RELEASE

05–07–2023

Chiefs meddling in politics not new but factually a dangerous trend—NPP Germany

The NPP Branch of Germany condemns and laments in its highest dimension and strongest terms, the usual open political stands declared by some of our highly respected chiefs and traditional authorities during electioneering seasons.

Once again, Ghana is gearing up to hold another historic free and fair elections which always draws applause from all parts of the world making the country’s democracy an entrenched and enviable one indeed.

As usual, some chief lobbyists have developed early interest in endorsing political parties ahead of the election and openly declaring who will win the next year 2024 Ghana elections in their wildest and highest imaginations and dreams.

NPP Germany is well aware and acknowledges the fact that Chiefs and traditional rulers are also voters and have their preferred political parties but they should constantly be reminded that they hold high esteem positions which make them apolitical.

It is in this direction, that we berate and tackle in equal measure, the Paramount Chief of Agona Nsabaa, Nana Okeseku Afari Mintah III for openly predicting that John Mahama will win the 2024 Elections ‘One Touch’ amidst ‘No Runoff’ and No Court Case’

This was published on Ghanaweb on Monday 3rd July 2023 with the original content sourced to KASAPA FM ONLINE.

According to him, many Ghanaians due to the economic hardship they have experienced for some time and continue to experience under the Akufo-Addo government have resolved to vote against the New Patriotic Party and elect the NDC led by John Mahama to steer the country back on the path to economic prosperity.

“In the upcoming 2024 election, we don’t want any court issues, no election petition. We also don’t want a runoff, we want a knockout. We pray that Mahama will win the election in the first round,” he was quoted to have posited.

The lies and dishonesty peddled by these NDC Chiefs are borne out of hatred, enviness and downright wickedness.

This is clearly what happens when political greed permeates Chieftaincy making it extremely appalling to say the least.

It is important to strike a balance that respects the cultural significance of traditional chiefs while upholding democratic principles.

In this sense, ensuring equal representation, and promoting accountability and transparency in political processes should be key rather than mere political greed-driven interests manisfesting on the part of chiefdoms and traditional rulers.

Traditional chiefs often represent specific communities or ethnic groups rather than the entire population.

Their involvement in politics can lead to a disproportionate focus on the concerns and interests of their own community, potentially neglecting the needs of other groups within society. This limited representation can hinder inclusivity and equal participation.

As a matter of fact, Chiefs should be seen rather promoting ethical leadership, encouraging civic participation, and advocating for systemic reforms that can help mitigate the influence of greed and ensure that political systems prioritize the well-being of society as a whole.

To the NDC Chiefs, NPP still remains committed than ever to Breaking the 8 year political cycle and the good works of the Nana Akufo-Addo government shall make it happen.

God bless our Homeland Ghana!!!

NPP Victory 2024 Alive!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed…….

Nana Osei Boateng

Communications Director

NPP Germany Branch