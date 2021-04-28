Chief

Mr Isaac Kwadjo Buabeng, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive, has called on chiefs to make land available to assemblies to undertake more development projects to enhance the living standard of their people.

He said communities could benefit from these projects sponsored by the assemblies through the common funds and other sources, if lands were easily accessible.

Mr Buabeng made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Nsawam in the Eastern Region when he inspected a land offered by Nana Abegya III, the Chief of Kofisah and his elders for the construction of a nursing training college.

He commended the people for the gesture and gave the assurance that the Assembly would provide all the needed support for the project to help offer nursing training for the youth in the municipality, to create job opportunities, especially for girls.

The MCE mentioned some of the beneficiary communities of the training college as Sumkrom, Akwamu, Ahwrease Darmang, Anoff, Darmang Ahuntem, Adoagyiri, Ntoaso, Okanta and Nsawam.

