Chiefs, people of Mprim-Pampaso call for IGP’s intervention to avert violence

The chiefs and people of Mprim-Pampaso in the Asante Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region have called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Asante Mampong Traditional Council to act swiftly to prevent a possible violence in the area.

Nana Boakye Yiadom, the Divisional Chief of Mprim-Pampaso, addressing a press conference in the town, said the demands by the people were not borne out of mere speculation but was to preserve their collective good and welfare.

He said the activities of one Bernard Agyeman Duah, also known as Nana Agyeman Duah Prempeh, who is claiming to be the chief of Mprim-Odumase, could breach the peace in the Asante Mampong Traditional Area.

Nana Duah Prempeh was ascribing to himself a non-existing chieftaincy title of ‘Odumasehene’, and laying claim to the Odumase lands, which formed part of Mprim-Pampaso stool lands, the Chief said.

That, according to Nana Boakye Yiadom, would be legitimately and lawfully resisted by the people of Mprim-Pampaso and the Royal Bretuo Family.

He said Odumase was a suburb of Mprim-Pampaso and there had not been any historical record of a title known as ‘Odumasehene’, since he ascended the stool in 1976.

“I have also not created any title as ‘Odumasehene’ in the divisional area,” he said.

“It is important to bring the conduct of Nana Prempeh, who is unlawfully and forcibly laying claim to a non-existing Odumase stool and claiming ownership of its lands without authority, to the attention of the state and the Asante Mampong Traditional Council, to prevent the breach of peace,” Nana Yiadom said.

He, therefore, called on the IGP and the Asante Mampong Traditional Council to investigate those activities to ensure sanity and peace prevailed in the area.

He urged the public to disregard the Mprim ‘Odumasehene’ position being ascribed to Nana Prempeh and “treat it with the contempt it deserves.”