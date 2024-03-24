Chiefs, People of Weta Demand Suspension Of Traditional Council Inauguration

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

The chiefs and people of Weta in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region have called on the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, urging the suspension of the impending inauguration of the Weta Traditional Council. Their demand stems from a deep-seated concern regarding the unresolved issues within the chieftaincy system that have led to a stagnation of development in the area.

The call for suspension comes amidst a backdrop of frustration among the chiefs and residents regarding the perceived lack of development initiatives and the failure to address key concerns within the chieftaincy system. Weta, a peaceful community with a rich cultural heritage, has been grappling with these challenges for an extended period, leading many to feel disillusioned and left behind.

In a statement released, community leaders highlighted the pressing need to address the longstanding challenges that have hindered progress and prosperity in Weta. They emphasized that the inauguration of the Traditional Council should not proceed until these critical issues are effectively tackled.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs and people of Weta, the Dusifiaga of the Weta Traditional area, Torgbui Ashiagbor iv, expressed the community’s stance. He stated, “We cannot afford to inaugurate a Traditional Council while our people continue to face obstacles to progress. Our community has been plagued by issues within the chieftaincy system that have hampered development initiatives and left our youth without adequate opportunities.” he spoke to News Ghana.

Among the primary concerns raised by the community are disputes about who occupies the paramount stool, conflicting interpretations of customary laws, and unresolved succession disputes within various chieftaincy lineages. These issues, according to the people, have not only led to a lack of clarity in governance but have also contributed to a climate of uncertainty and tension within the community.

The Dusifiaga noted that the disputes emanated from conflicting claims of legitimacy and the misrepresentation by the two chiefs who bear one with the same title ‘ Torgbui Akpor Ashiakpor VI.

He noted that the detail of the issue is that kingmakers of the Akpor stool installed a chief, and when they were in the process of outdoor him, a strange man surfaced, Nelson Believer Glago, and started parading himself as a chief with the same name, Torgbui Akpor Ashiakpor VI.

Torbui Ashigbor IV noted that the said issue cannot be detailed. The claim has been in serious contention at the Volta Regional House of Chiefs since 2008, but the veritable Torgbui Akpor Ashiakpor VI, having anticipated that justice delayed is justice denied and that the delay in the judicial process at the Regional House of Chiefs could cause havoc to his people, filed an interlocutory injunction to restrain the alleged impersonated from using his name Dusifiaga of the Weta Traditional area, Torgbui Ashiagbor iv, noted

Torgbui Ashiagbor IV noted that the Regional House of Chiefs has, however, ruled that both claimants be given an equal playing field to continue with their functions as chiefs until the final determination of the substantive case.

He noted that the above ruling had attracted criticism and fueled antagonism between the chiefs, resulting in a chaotic situation in the area. ” The truth remains that having two chiefs and the same black -stool is an abomination in our land”, the Dusifiaga of the Weta Traditional area, Torgbui Ashiagbor IV, noted.

Furthermore, residents have underscored the urgent need for infrastructural development, resolving the chieftaincy issues where two people bear the same stool name and improving access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. They argue that without addressing the root causes of these challenges, the inauguration of the Traditional Council would be merely symbolic rather than substantive in effecting positive change.

As Weta awaits a resolution to these pressing matters, the community remains hopeful that their voices will be heard, and concrete steps taken to pave the way for meaningful development and progress in the region.

For now, the fate of the inauguration of the Weta Traditional Council hangs in the balance, pending the resolution of the critical issues raised by the chiefs and residents.