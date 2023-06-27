Chiefs, police must join forces to combat drug peddling in communities – CCCF-Gh 

Community Concerns and Care Foundation-Ghana (CCCF-Gh) and other five civil society organisations have called on chiefs and opinion leaders to collaborate with the police to help prevent drug peddling in their communities.

They said this would go a long way to protect the youth from engaging in the use of drugs and other substances that could lead to destroying their future, becoming liability to their families and threat to society.

The other organisations are DJtv, Chief Jihad Media, Foundation for Islamic Welfare, Vision for Alternative Development (VALD), and the Institute of Leadership and Development.

The organisations made the call when they, the chiefs, opinion leaders and the people of Nima Hot Coffee in Accra joined the world to observe the UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The Day has been set aside by the UN to be observed annually around the globe on 26th June, to create the awareness of the dangers of drug and substance use. This year’s theme was: “People First, Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention.”

Mr Fred Agbobli, the Deputy Executive Director of CCCF-Gh in a welcoming address said on the 7th of December 1987, the UN General Assembly, by Resolution 42/112, decided to set aside the Day.

“This UN decision was an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug-abuse.

“It was this laudable and noble determination, that gave birth to the CCF-Gh as a stakeholder institution, to join the global action to beat down the drug-abuse menace, having seen its debilitating social ramifications on our future human resource capital and society at large,” he stated.

Mr Ahmed Abubakar in a message read on behalf of VALD said among the goals of the organisation was to advocate against the consumption and use of unhealthy commodities such as tobacco, alcohol, illicit drugs (forbidden by law) and narcotic substances.

“We at VALD are therefore very pleased to be associated with today’s programme, which has been organised to observe the Day,” he stated.

He said the world drug problem was a complex issue that affected millions of people worldwide, stating; “Many people who use drugs face stigma and discrimination, which can further harm their physical and mental health and prevent them from accessing the help they need.”

Mr Abubakar explained that; “This year’s theme is therefore meant to encourage all and sundry to welcome our brothers and sisters who are unfortunate to be using illicit drugs with open arms, to treat them with respect, compassion and empathy, in order that we many give them the necessary help they may need.”

He said the campaign for this year was also aimed to combat stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs by promoting language and attitudes that were respectful and non-judgemental.