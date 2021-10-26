Chiefs should reconsider customary practices that hamper girls’ education

Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has called on traditional authorities to reconsider customary practices which impede girls’ education in rural communities.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Kum made the appeal when he addressed the Second General Meeting of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The Minister for instance bemoaned the practice which restricted the movement of girls in some remote communities during their monthly menstrual flow such that they could not cross rivers and streams to school.

“We urge you to apply your powers to bring about the necessary change to customary practices that affect girls’ education,” he told the chiefs.

He said scientific and technological advancement coupled with the dynamics of social trends had bearings on traditional authorities to be adaptive and responsive to changing trends considering the prime preservation of chieftaincy’s integrity in their socio-cultural space.

He used the opportunity to call on the chiefs and elders in the Region to step up education campaign on strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols during social gatherings like funerals, markets and festivals in the face of Government’s effort to procure more vaccines.

Naa Dikomwine Domalae, President, Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, thanked the Government for dolling out fifty million Ghana Cedis in response to the flood disaster that hit the Region a couple of weeks ago.