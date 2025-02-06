Chiefs Threaten Traditional Rites if Suspect in Kotoko Fan’s Murder is Not Arrested

The Nsoatre Traditional Council has issued a stern warning, vowing to perform traditional rites if the suspect responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Kotoko fan is not apprehended by Friday.

The shocking incident unfolded during a heated clash between fans of Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at Nana Kromansah Park on matchday 19, resulting in the tragic death of Francis Frimpong, affectionately known as Nana Pooley.

Nana Hinney Marfo, the Dabehene of the Nsoatre Traditional Council, addressed the public during an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, February 5. He condemned the violence and assured that the Council is collaborating with security agencies to ensure justice is served. “We are working tirelessly to ensure the suspect is arrested. If he is not in custody by Friday, Nananom will enter the stool room and perform traditional rites,” Marfo stated firmly.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect hails from Berekum, not Nsoatre. Despite this, local authorities are conducting extensive searches and remain confident of an imminent arrest. The Nsoatre chiefs have expressed deep concern over the incident, fearing it could strain the historical bond between Asanteman and Nsoatre, which dates back to 1730 during the Asante-German war. To prevent further escalation, the chiefs have taken proactive steps to calm tensions, including holding a press conference on Monday to extend condolences to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner of Asante Kotoko, and the bereaved family.

In a related development, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare, announced during a press briefing in Accra that two additional suspects have been arrested, bringing the total number of detainees to five. The newly apprehended individuals, identified as Isaac Ofosu and Yeboah Augustine, are believed to be connected to the violent clash. Dr. Dampare reiterated the police’s commitment to pursuing all suspects linked to the murder, assuring the public that law enforcement will not rest until justice is served.

The Ghana Police Service released a statement shortly after the IGP’s briefing, confirming the arrests and emphasizing that intelligence-led operations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining perpetrators. “We are determined to ensure all those involved face the full force of the law,” the statement read.

The tragic death of Nana Pooley has sent shockwaves through the football community, raising concerns about fan safety and the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future. As the investigation continues, the Nsoatre Traditional Council’s ultimatum underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgency for justice. The coming days will be critical in determining whether the suspect is apprehended or if traditional rites will be invoked, marking a significant moment in the intersection of tradition, justice, and modern law enforcement.