Chiefs ueged to show leadership by example

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego (North Anlo) Traditional Area has appealed to chiefs under his authority to remain committed to their core duties as traditional leaders.

He said there was the need to work together as leaders adding, “we must lead by example.”

Togbi Dzokoto Gligui VII made the remarks in his maiden meeting with chiefs under his authority since he was installed and outdoored as Paramount Chief in July last year.

The meeting, which was held at the palace of the Paramount Chief, who is also the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu and Head of the Bate Clan of Anlo, discussed among other things, the formation of committees and appointment of chiefs to some key positions, which were geared towards shaping the chieftaincy activities in the area and inclusiveness for developmental projects.

He said reports of any move or activity from the area would always be communicated to Togbi Sri Ill, the ‘Awomefia’ of the Anlo State.

On the water challenge at Anyako and its surrounding communities, he assured the chiefs that they were working behind the scenes to get good potable water for the area “since water is life, I cannot rule over lifeless people because there is no water.”

Togbi Dzokoto Gligui VII cautioned any individual who might have decided to disrupt the water project to take caution.

“Remove those abandoned buried gods before we start laying the pipes because we will not countenance any act of restriction or interference,” he warned.

Mama Awotsu Adzagba II, queen mother of Anyako Lashibi Apekotuiame, who is also the Central Regional Director of the Department of Gender under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, appealed to traditional rulers to desist from engaging in cases of early child marriage, defilement, rape, and others.

Copies of the Chieftaincy Act were made available to all the chiefs from the area by the Paramount Chief.

Among the chiefs present at the meeting included, Togbi Dzisam V, ‘Dufia’ of Aborlove – Nolopi, Togbi Lotsu Makua IV, ‘Dufia’ of Seva, Togbi Akaba VII of Anyako, Togbi Dego II of Heluvi, Togbi Afozie II of Atsyiame -Heluvi, and others.