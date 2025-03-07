Chiefs Urge Govt To Complete Agenda 111 Projects

The Nananom of the Sefwi Bodi Traditional Council have appealed to the President of Ghana to ensure the completion of the Agenda 111 project in Bodi to provide quality healthcare for the people.

Agenda 111 is a plan by the Ghanaian Government to improve the quality of healthcare in the country. The project aims to build 111 facilities, including new district hospitals, regional hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. The objective of this project is to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to quality health care. The government introduced Agenda 111 in 2020.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Bodi, Nana Yaw Amoah stated that the town lacks a proper healthcare system, forcing residents to seek medical attention in Juaboso during emergencies. He urged the government to complete the project, emphasizing that the people of Bodi would be forever grateful if it is finished.

Nana Amoah also highlighted the need for improvements in education, requesting that Bodi Senior High School be upgraded to a boarding facility. Additionally, he mentioned that the school lacks a bus, making transportation difficult for students and staff, and called on the government to provide one.

Furthermore, he urged the government to complete the construction of the Bodi-Akomtombra road, which was started under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but remains unfinished. He also requested the establishment of a fire station in Sefwi Bodi to help prevent and manage fire outbreaks and emergencies.

In response, the Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Brentum, expressed his commitment to working closely with the traditional authorities.

He assured Nananom that he would support the completion of the Bodi-Akomtombra road and the establishment of a fire station in Sefwi Bodi. He also acknowledged the concerns about the senior high school and pledged to push for its upgrade to a boarding status.

Hon. Brentum promised to do everything within his power to contribute to the development of the Western North Region. He also appealed to the chiefs and the people to support and pray for him as he takes on his new role.

These discussions took place at the Sefwi Bodi Palace when Hon. Brentum paid a courtesy visit to Nananom to introduce himself as the newly appointed regional minister.