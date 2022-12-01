Chief of Yakoko calls on traditional leaders to initiate communal projects

Barima Okatta Amoah II, the Chief of Yakoko in the Eastern Region has called on traditional authorities to initiate self-help projects in communities to elicit government’s support.

He said it would be worthwhile that community leaders take steps to undertake some community projects that would attract government and non-governmental organisations attention to support.

Barima Okatta Amoah made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after leading the residents of Yakoko and its surroundings to re-gravel the six-kilometre road that link the town to Panpanso No.1 through to the main Accra-Kumasi trunk road.

He said the re-graveling of the road was his personal contribution towards the transportation of goods and services, particularly farm produce and to alleviate the sufferings of the farmers in the area.

Barima Okatta Amoah mentioned some of the beneficiary communities of the road as Yakoko, Kwadwo Fosu, Owusu Akura, Panpanso No.1, and Obredumah.

He advised the youth to refrain from alcoholism and smoking of marijuana and other social vices and concentrate on their schooling to brighten their chances in future economic.

The Chief encouraged parents and guardians to sacrifice in providing their children with their educational needs to enable them focus on their lessons.

Kyidomhene Otu Kwo, a sub-chief of Yakoko commended Barima Okatta Amoah for the efforts of initiating a number of development projects such as the donation of furniture to the D/A School in the town and also helping to make the road motorable.

He appealed to non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and citizens residing outside to support to support the town in its development endeavours.