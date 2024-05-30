Chieftaincy Disputes Hinder National Development – Togbi Tepre Hodo IV

In Ghana, the pervasive challenge of chieftaincy disputes, particularly pronounced in the Volta Region, stands as a formidable barrier to progress, as highlighted by the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Anfoega, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV.

Addressing the Vice President and NPP flagbearer during a meeting with the Regional House of Chiefs in Ho, Togbe emphasized the urgent need to confront these longstanding issues hindering the nation’s advancement.

Expressing the collective desire of chiefs and citizens alike to propel the country forward, Togbe underscored that chieftaincy disputes loom as the foremost impediment. His impassioned plea for action resonated, urging the Vice President to prioritize resolving these disputes from their grassroots origins within traditional councils. Togbe’s heartfelt appeal underscored the deeply entrenched nature of these challenges within the fabric of Ghanaian society.

In response, the Vice President reaffirmed his commitment to quelling chieftaincy conflicts, outlining plans for constitutional reform with a specific focus on the Chieftaincy Act. Emphasizing the imperative of robust support for judicial committees, he pledged to enhance resources and funding to bolster their efficacy in adjudicating disputes. Additionally, he proposed augmenting allowances for chiefs and dignitaries, including Divisional Chiefs and Queen Mothers, acknowledging their pivotal role in local governance and conflict resolution.

Moreover, Dr. Bawumia identified land tenure issues as a nexus of chieftaincy discord, unveiling plans to modernize the land acquisition process through digitization. By harnessing technology to streamline land transactions, he aims to preempt potential conflicts arising from ambiguous land ownership and usage rights, thereby fostering stability and facilitating socio-economic development.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s one-day tour in the Volta Region underscores the government’s concerted efforts to engage directly with local stakeholders and confront the multifaceted challenges impeding progress. As Ghana endeavors to chart a course of sustainable development, addressing the root causes of chieftaincy disputes emerges as an indispensable step towards fostering unity, stability, and prosperity for all citizens.