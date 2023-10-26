Chieftaincy Minister Dumps Torgbui Wenya III, Prohibits Him From Organizing Hogbetsotso Festival

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MCRA) has directed Mr. Ephraim Agbeko Woadorgu, also known as Torgbui Wenya III, to desist from holding himself as the Dutor of the Anlo State.

A letter from the MCRA dated Wednesday, 27th September 2023, referencing MCRA/106/45/04 and addressed to Torgbui Wenya III, also advised him not to organize any Hogbetsotso festival celebration, saying his actions have the potential to breach the peace of the Anlo Traditional Area.

The letter, signed by the Sector Minister, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and intercepted by our news team, noted, ‘according to section 63 (a) of the Chieftaincy Act 2008, Act 759, it is an offense for a person to “act or perform the functions of a Chief when that person is not qualified to act”’.

The Minister explained that the letter was a follow-up to a meeting held with the representatives of Torgbui Wenya III on Thursday, 31st August 2023, at the MCRA, at which the meeting discussed Torgbui Wenya’s claim to be the Dutor and leader of the Anlo State and his decision to celebrate this year’s Hogbetsotso festival.

Hon. Asamoah Boateng stated, ‘After the meeting with your representatives, I also met representatives of the Awoamefia to listen to their side of the matter’.

The Minister said that he had also researched Torgbui Wenya’s claims, adding that his investigations at the National House of Chiefs showed that no Chief has ever been registered as the Dutor in the Anlo Traditional Area. According to the Minister, since the inception of the registration of Chiefs by the National House of Chiefs, the overlord of the Anlo Traditional Area has always been the Awoamefia.

Hon. Asamoah Boateng advised Torgbui Wenya III to make use of the Judicial Committee of the Regional House of Chiefs and possibly the National House of Chiefs if he wishes to pursue his claim.

‘I am by a copy of this letter informing the National Security Minister of my decision and to ask him to put the necessary measures in place to prevent you from organizing any festival’, the letter stated.

Apart from the Honourable Minister – of National Security, Accra, the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Torgbui Sri III, has also been copied.

Mr. Ephraim Agbeko Woadorgu, also known as Torgbui Wenya III, was, in April 2023, installed and subsequently coronated as the Dutor of the Anlo State. The move has not only generated a lot of debate among the sons and daughters of the Anlo Traditional Area but also raised several questions about the chieftaincy tradition and values of the Anlo State.

This year’s Hogbetsotsoza celebration is scheduled for Saturday, 4th November 2023, at the traditional capital of Anloga in the Anloga District of the Volta Region.