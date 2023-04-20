Chieftaincy Minister Pays Courtesy Call On Christian Council

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has stated that his Ministry is striving to implement a religious policy that will aid in streamlining the operations of the religious bodies and preserving order in the system.

He stated that, a draft policy had been established by his predecessors, Hon. Kofi Dzamesi and Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, and that he would endeavor to finalize it in cooperation with important religious body stakeholders to secure the release of a concrete document for the benefit of Mother Ghana.”

The Minister provided this assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the Christian Council of Ghana at their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Accra. He did so in order to formally introduce himself as the new Minister for the Sector, listen to them, and ask for their support in order to enable him to work effectively and efficiently as their sector Head.

According to him, “he believes in prayer so he does not step out without committing himself to God because spirituality gives focus and purpose therefore a person without it does not have focus as a person must have a belief in something.”

He added that his organization will speak with the Ministry of Education in response to a request from the Council so that the religious organizations with mission schools can exert some control over the schools.”

For his part, the Minister was urged by Prof. J.O.Y. Mante, Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, to assist the council in stopping immorality in mission schools and among young girls because this attitude was upsetting to the younger generation.

He remarked how happy the Council was that the Minister was interested in their work and promised to assist him wholeheartedly in all his endeavors.

To ensure the Minister’s success, they prayed for him, sang with him, and gave God the glory for his job.