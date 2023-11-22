Chieftaincy Ministry seeks inputs from stakeholders on national religious policy

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has organized a day’s consultative workshop to solicit the inputs and recommendations from relevant stakeholders in the Western Region on the formulation of a proposed national policy on religion.

The policy, drafted by the Ministry, is meant to promote an inclusive and tolerant religious environment for social cohesion and harmonious coexistence in the country.

The regional consultative workshop, held with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ghana, in Takoradi, brought together traditional and religious leaders, representatives from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), state institutions, youth groups, and security agencies, among other interest groups, to seek their views on what must go into developing the policy.

Mr Joseph Abbey, Director for Policy Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, said there were some challenges within the religious space, which the policy when formulated and approved, would help to address.

He said the engagement was necessary to help collate the inputs of major stakeholders to aid in the development of a comprehensive national policy to check religious activities for peace and unity irrespective of one’s religious affiliation.

Dr Wilfred Ochan, UNFPA Ghana Country Representative, in a speech read on his behalf, said when Mr Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs announced the need to put together a national policy on religion, the UNFPA saw it as a welcomed idea to partner with the Ministry to help make it a reality.

According to him, religious leaders and institutions played crucial roles in shaping attitudes and behaviours among residents in communities, saying UNFPA recognized the importance of engaging with religious leaders to promote dialogue and understanding.

He said in some cases, religious teachings aligned with the principles of human rights, social justice, and the well-being of individuals and families.

“Let us together think about the future of our young people and put in place policies that involves addressing harmful practices, such as female genital mutilation and child marriage, which are rooted in traditions,” Dr Ochan stated.

Awulae Angama-Tu Adjan, Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area, commended the government through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for proposing such a national policy, and said it would help to streamline religious activities towards national cohesion and development.

Bishop Emmanuel Botwey, Chairman of the Western Regional Peace Council, speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines, said the meeting was timely and a step in the right direction, adding it was appropriate for authorities to put in place stringent mechanisms to regularize the activities of religious bodies.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to ensure the policy, when developed and approved, was implemented for the collective benefit of everyone.

Participants at the event identified various issues within the religious landscape and made varied recommendations for which the policy must address to help achieve its intended purpose.