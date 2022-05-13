Chigabatia Charges NPP To Do Away With All Internal Camps To Be Able To Break The 8

Mrs Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North, Upper East Region, has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite to break the eight-year rule of governing parties in Ghana.

She said the various camps presently found within the party, if not stopped, would affect its quest to win power in the next elections after the current administration.

Mrs Chigabatia said all members, from the constituency to the national level, must put their differences behind and unite as one formidable party to forge ahead for victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Election.

The main focus should be the general election and not internal party wrangles, especially as the NPP prepared to elect its regional and national executives, and subsequently a flag bearer, she said.

Mrs Chigabatia, also a former Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Sandema, the Builsa North Capital, insisted that “these camps are not going to help us.”

“After everything, what time are we going to use to heal the wounds before the main elections? There should not be any dispute or court cases after our internal elections,” she advised.

She called for filling all the cracks within the party in the Builsa North Constituency and across the country to ensure unity and victory in 2024, saying “Divided we fall, united we stand.”

“It is a disgrace that a big political party like the NPP has only one MP in the Upper East Region. I lose my sleep over that. We need to work together.”

Mrs Chigabatia appealed to the leadership to listen to the concerns of those in the constituencies and at the grassroots and that; “If we those on the ground say someone is not a winnable candidate, listen to us.”

She reminded leadership and the rank and file of the NPP that they needed floating voters to retain power in 2024,

“So we need to work hard to grab all the floating voters in all constituencies across the country.”

“Let’s work hard and forget these camp issues; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Alan Kyeremanten, Mr Boakye Agyarko, Mr Joe Ghartey, and all the rest need us, as NPP members,” she said.

“When we start with camps right from polling stations to constituency to regional level, it will go against us. So let’s see to the election of the executives first…”