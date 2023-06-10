Child-friendly Kindergarten schools for Yabraso, Bepoayease communities

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has inaugurated two Kindergarten School Blocks for the Bepoayease District Assembly (D/A) and Yabraso D/A Basic Schools in the Tain District of the region.

ActionAid Ghana (AAG), a non-governmental organisation, constructed the child-friendly gated schools, which contained two-unit classroom blocks each, washrooms for boys and girls, playing grounds and potable water.

The facilities, furnished with tables and chairs, with teachers’ offices, have the capacities to accommodate 36 children per classroom.

Speaking at separate ceremonies held at Bepoayease and Yabraso, Madam Owusu-Banahene praised AAG for its immeasurable contributions towards helping to create access and improving basic school education in the region.

Describing the NGO as a key development partner in the region, the Minister observed the continuous support of AAG had enhanced pupils’ access to formal education, and also improved enrollment in basic schools in the region.

She said enhancing quality education remained collective and shared responsibility, saying as the government was creating a sound environment for education to thrive, there was the need for parents and all stakeholders to also contribute their part as well.

Madam Owusu-Banahene called for effective collaboration between teachers and parents and school management committees to instill a high sense of discipline among school children and entreated rural communities to motivate teachers to sustain their interest and serve in those

communities.

The Regional Minister also advised parents to minimize their expenses on frivolous activities such as funerals and weddings and instead channel much of their resources to develop the potentials of their children who would thereby grow to become responsible adults and fend for them too.

Mr John Nkaw, the Country Director, AAG, underlined the need to equip children with the knowledge, skills and confidence they needed to navigate the complexities of the modern world, saying with quality education, children would grow and liberate themselves from the cycle of

poverty and become active contributors to society’s progress.

“By investing in education, we invest in the future prosperity and well-being of our nation, ” he stated, indicating that the KG schools would serve as a “sanctuary of learning, a space where young minds will be nurtured, and dreams will take flight.”

It is a space where teachers will inspire, motivate and mould the minds of the next generation. It is a space where friendships will be forged, ideas will be exchanged, and a sense of community will be fostered, he added.

Mr Nkaw appealed to the government to commit the needed resources and prioritise the provision of kindergarten and primary infrastructure in the nation’s educational development planning and implementation and urged the teachers and district education directorate too to maintain the facilities well.