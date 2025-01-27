Child-In-Tech Conference 2025: Inspiring The Next Generation Of Tech Leaders

Yesterday, January 24th, 2025, the St Giles Center at East Airport played host to the Child-In-Tech Conference 2025, an event designed to inspire and educate children about the wonders of technology (AI). The conference brought together a diverse group of mentors, volunteers, exhibitors and speakers, including representatives from MTN and TapTap Send (Sponsors) to share their knowledge and experiences with the young attendees.

The event kicked off with a welcome remark by the CEO of Child-In-Tech, Akua Otubea Essah who emphasized the importance of introducing children to technology at a young age. “We believe that by exposing children to technology, we can inspire them to become the next generation of tech leaders and innovators”, the CEO said.

Dr. Rose-Mary Owusuaa Gyening the Guest Speaker, took the stage to deliver a keynote address on the impact of technology on society. She highlighted the benefits of technology, including improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. However, she also cautioned the children about the potential risks associated with technology, such as cyberbullying and online harassment. “As you explore the world of technology, remember to always be responsible and respectful online,” Dr. Rose-Mary advised.

Mr Darryl Mawutor Abraham, Growth Director- Africa at TapTap Send , engaged the children in an interactive session on AI and its applications. He explained how AI is used in various industries, including healthcare, finance and transportation.

Mr. Darryl Abraham also demonstrated how AI can be used to solve real-world problems, such as climate change and poverty. “AI is a powerful tool that can be used to make our lives better, but it’s up to us to use it responsibly”, he said.

Representatives from MTN were also on hand to mentor the children and provide insights into the company’s role and responsibilities. They explained how MTN uses technology to provide telecommunications services to millions of people across Ghana. The MTN representatives also emphasized the importance of innovation and customer service in the tech industry. “At MTN, we’re committed to using technology to make a positive impact on people’s lives,” they said.

Mr. Bernard Avle, a renowned journalist and host of Citi FM’s morning show, delivered a motivational speech to the children. He encouraged them to pursue their passions and never give up on their dreams.

Mr Avle also emphasized the importance of hard work, dedication, and perseverance in achieving success. “Believe in yourself, stay focused, and always be willing to learn,” Avle advised.

He encouraged them to learn to relate, lead and learn for a brighter future.

The conference also featured exhibits from 10 different organizations, showcasing the latest technology trends and innovations. The children had the opportunity to interact with the exhibitors, ask questions, and learn more about the various technologies on display.

In all, the Child-In-Tech Conference 2025 was a resounding success, providing a platform for children to learn about technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. With 15 mentors, 25 volunteers, and over 500 attendees, the event demonstrated the power of collaboration and community in inspiring the next generation of tech leaders.

The conference was a testament to the growing interest in technology among Ghanaian children. The children who attended the event were enthusiastic and engaged, asking thoughtful questions and participating in the interactive sessions.

One of the attendees, a 12-year-old boy from a local school, said, “I never knew technology could be so cool! I want to learn more about coding and robotics.”

Another attendee, a 10-year-old girl, said, “I was inspired by the women who spoke at the conference. They showed me that girls can be tech leaders too.”

The Child-In-Tech Conference 2025 was made possible through the support of sponsors and partners, including MTN and TapTap Send who provided funding and resources for the event.

In a statement, Mr. Richard Densu of MTN Ghana said, “We are proud to support initiatives that promote technology education and innovation among young people. We believe that technology has the power to transform lives and communities, and we are committed to helping Ghana develop a vibrant tech ecosystem.”

The conference ended with a call to action, encouraging the children to continue exploring and learning about technology. The organizers also announced plans to host more conferences such as the Chocolate-With/Tech, Boys-Tech-World, Girls-Tech-World, a quiz session on Technology among others with the goal of reaching more children and inspiring the next generation of tech leaders.

On the sidelines of the CIT conference, Mawutor Darryl Abraham, when he interacted with the children noted, “The future of technology in Ghana is bright, and it’s up to us to nurture and support the next generation of tech leaders. Events like the Child-In-Tech Conference are crucial in inspiring and educating our young people about the possibilities of technology”.