Child involvement in illegal mining will end – NGO

Mama Love Foundation, an Obuasi-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is livid about the involvement of children in illegal mining, popularly known as “galamsey” at Wrowroso in the Amansie Central District.

The NGO has, therefore, served notice that it would fight the canker which was very prevalent in the mining community to save the children from throwing away a better future.

Dr Love Konadu, President of the organisation who made the pronouncement, said her outfit was partnering with school authorities in the area to identify and arrest parents whose wards engaged in illegal activity at the expense of their education.

Speaking at a fundraising event aimed at upgrading the kindergarten of the Wrowroso D/A Primary School, Dr. Konadu said as a human centered organisation, the Foundation would not look away as children risked their lives in pursuit of money.

School children skipping school to work at galamsey sites has become a common phenomenon in mining communities in the Amansie enclave.

In 2021, two second year Junior High School pupils of Wrowroso DA Basic School reportedly died in a galamsey pit, throwing the entire community into mourning.

This, according to the President of the NGO, could not be allowed to continue in an era where education had become more accessible.

She said her organisation had over the years supported the vulnerable and less privileged in society and called on parents and other relevant stakeholders to join forces to tackle the menace.

“I plead with parents here to prioritise the education of their children.

We can’t allow our children to risk their lives and future by going to galamsey sites,” she admonished.

She pledged to support the school through her NGO by visiting the school regularly and making sure the children were always in school, adding that, she was in the process of procuring teaching and learning materials for the kindergarten.

Mr Prince Aboagye, the Head Teacher of the School, said due to lack of JHS in the community, pupils after completing class six had to attend JHS in nearby communities such as Fenaso and Adinkra.

He said with the support of the leadership of the community, a makeshift structure was secured to begin JHS in the community with 16 pupils.

The Head Teacher revealed that a three-unit classroom block initiated by the community and currently being supported by an Obuasi-based businessman and the Mama Love Foundation was under construction to provide a permanent place of study for the JHS.