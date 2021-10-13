Child killed after playing with grenade in Angola

An 11-year-old child died and three others were injured in the municipality of Ombadja, Angola’s southern Cunene province, following an explosion of an unexploded grenade, local police reported in Ondjiva, administrative capital of the province on Tuesday.

The incident happened Monday when the children unknowingly caught the object, a grenade, and tried to open it, the spokesman of the National Police in Cunene, superintendent Nicolau Tuvekalela said to the press.

The officer added that the wounded children are receiving medical care in the neighboring country, Namibia. Enditem