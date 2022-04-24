Child labor affects 2.4 million children in Mozambique

Mozambican authorities on Friday called for greater efforts to eradicate child labor as 2.4 million children in the country are involved in the child labor activities, according to a note shared by the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security.

Speaking during the National Conference for the Elimination of Child Labor held in Chimoio, capital city of the western province Manica, labor minister Margarida Talapa said her ministry prioritizes education and training as a way to prepare the future adults for decent jobs.

The conference was part of Mozambique’s preparation for the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labor, to be held in South Africa next month.

“The fifth global conference on child labor comes once again to provide a unique forum for a joint reflection, where we will share our experience in efforts to eradicate child labor, highlighting the measures we have been adopting and the challenges we face to end this phenomenon,” Talapa said.

The minister said Mozambique will be advocating for the acceleration of actions to eradicate child labor, but respecting the reality of each country. Enditem