Child Labour and Trafficking in Ghana’s Fisheries Sector Persist

Incidents of child labour, forced labour, and human trafficking continue to shadow Ghana’s fisheries sector, particularly in remote fishing communities.

The Fisheries Commission has observed that these practices are on the rise, driven by socio-economic vulnerabilities and, in many cases, entrenched cultural norms.

Deputy Executive Director Dr. Eric Kobbina explained that factors such as poverty, ignorance, broken homes, and high childbirth rates contribute significantly to the exploitation seen in these areas.

Speaking at the launch of the Employers’ Code of Practice for Eliminating Child and Forced Labour and Human Trafficking in the fisheries sector, Dr. Kobbina stressed that weak enforcement of child labour and trafficking laws—coupled with porous national borders—has allowed these abuses to flourish. The new code, developed in collaboration with the Ghana Employers’ Association, the National Fisheries Association of Ghana, and the International Labour Organisation, is a concerted effort to eradicate exploitation from one of the country’s most vital economic sectors.

The fishing industry is a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy, accounting for 5 percent of the agricultural GDP and supplying 60 percent of the nation’s animal protein. Yet, behind these impressive figures lies a darker reality. Data from the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development indicate that over 1.23 million children—roughly 14.2 percent of Ghana’s child population—are engaged in hazardous work, with more than 50,000 of these children involved in fishing. Alarmingly, many are trafficked from as early as age four.

Alex Frimpong, Chief Executive of the Ghana Employers’ Association, reaffirmed the commitment of his organization to end child labour and protect workers’ rights while maintaining the competitiveness of the sector. He argued that an industry free from exploitation not only benefits society ethically but also boosts productivity and economic stability.

These disturbing trends serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of economic vulnerability. While policies on anti-child labour and trafficking in fisheries are in place, the persistence of these issues underscores the need for stricter enforcement and comprehensive reforms. As global figures from the International Labour Organisation reveal that nearly 28 million people are trapped in forced labour—a number that has risen significantly in recent years—the challenge remains not just local, but international.

For the communities dependent on fishing, the struggle is twofold: they face both the immediate dangers of exploitation and the long-term implications of a system that fails to protect its most vulnerable members. The hope is that with sustained effort and decisive action, this troubling cycle can finally be broken, ensuring that the economic benefits of Ghana’s fisheries sector do not come at the expense of human dignity and future generations.