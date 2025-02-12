Child Labour is a Grave Violation of Children’s Rights – GLOMEF CEO

Child labour is a grave violation of children’s rights and a serious threat to Ghana’s future, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), Raphael Godlove Ahenu, has warned.

He has, therefore, called for urgent and collective action to eliminate child labour in Ghana’s cocoa sector.

Speaking at the launch of the Rights4Cocoa: Protecting Children’s Rights in Ghana’s Cocoa Sector initiative at the Regent Resort Hotel in Sunyani, Mr. Ahenu emphasized that while cocoa remains a crucial pillar of Ghana’s economy, it must not come at the expense of children’s education and well-being.

“Cocoa is Ghana’s pride, contributing significantly to our GDP and the livelihoods of millions.

However, beneath this success lies a disturbing reality—one where thousands of children are engaged in hazardous labor, deprived of their education, and stripped of their childhood.

The time to change this narrative is now,” he stated.

He outlined key measures needed to tackle child labour in the cocoa industry, including:

Strengthening the enforcement of child protection laws and policies.

Empowering cocoa-growing communities through education and alternative livelihoods.

Holding companies accountable for ethical sourcing practices.

Raising awareness about the long-term consequences of child labour.

Mr. Ahenu reaffirmed GLOMEF’s commitment to working closely with government agencies, civil society, traditional leaders, the private sector, and international partners to create a sustainable cocoa industry that upholds children’s rights.

“We will not only amplify the voices of affected children and their families but also push for policy reforms that drive lasting change,” he assured.

The Rights4Cocoa initiative seeks to be a turning point in Ghana’s fight against child labour. Mr. Ahenu called on all stakeholders—policymakers, the media, cocoa industry players, and the general public—to support the campaign and ensure that no child is forced to sacrifice their future for cocoa production.

He also expressed deep appreciation to the Unifor Social Justice Fund Canada for supporting the initiative and urged continued collaboration in safeguarding children’s rights.

“Let Rights4Cocoa be the change we wish to see. Let this be the moment history will remember as the turning point in our fight against child labour in Ghana’s cocoa sector,” Mr. Ahenu concluded.