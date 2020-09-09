Save the Children in Cambodia, supported by Cellcard, has launched a toll-free 3-2-1 call service and an interactive game for information related to COVID-19, said its press statement on Wednesday.

The 3-2-1 call service and interactive game called Wanji Game provides audiences, especially youth and the elderly, with life-saving information on how to protect themselves against COVID-19, how to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as how to cope with the aftermath of the pandemic, the statement said.

Information includes guidance on key issues related to COVID-19 such as the importance of physical distancing, mask wearing and handwashing, how to maintain mental and physical well-being, and how to prevent stigma and discrimination, it added.

The 3-2-1 call service uses questions that are unique and appealing for different audiences and provides answers that draw on reliable and credibly sourced information from the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization, the statement said.

The interactive Wanji Game game communicates key messages through interesting scenarios and situations to help audiences learn, it said, adding that audiences can test their knowledge by playing this interactive game to understand measures that should be taken in different scenarios.

The services can be reached free of charge for Cellcard subscribers through dialling 321, and through 012999321 for non-Cellcard subscribers (charges may apply), the statement said.

“This is a one-of-a-kind service, where audiences can learn about COVID-19 and what measures they can take to protect themselves and their families,” Elizabeth Pearce, country director of Save the Children in Cambodia, said.

“This service has been launched nationwide and is available on all Cellcard devices and platforms,” she said. “Also, the 3-2-1 service offers the Wanji game through interactive voice response, using a series of audio scenarios that you can respond to without reading or writing. This is a service accessible to all so that everyone can protect themselves against COVID-19.”

The Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 274 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, said a Ministry of Health’s statement on Wednesday, adding that none have died and 273 have recovered.