Child protection advocate, Raissa Sambou lauds Women Deliver Conference

The Ghana Country Chair for Child Care and Protection, Club G100, Ms Raissa Sambou has indicated that the objectives of the just-ended sixth edition of the Women Deliver (WD) Conference are worth emulating.

WD focuses on promoting a robust civic space for feminist action, organizing, and mobilization by creating space for critical dialogue, knowledge sharing, and networking.

According to the Ghanaian journalist, bringing thousands of delegates, including world policymakers together, from across the world to discuss issues bothering on the protection and empowerment of women and young girls was a move in the right direction.

She, therefore, called on all participants of the conference to put the various discussions into action to realise the needed results as soon as possible.

Ms Sambou, who is a passionate women and child protection advocate made the remarks during an interview with the media on the sidelines of the WD conference held in Kigali from July 16 to July 20, 2023, on the theme “Spaces Solidarity and Solutions.”

She said, “I am very glad to have been part of such a remarkable gathering of people to discuss and take various actions against all unfavourable conditions that could hinder the progress of women and young girls.”

“I personally believe that women have the ability to provoke positive change, lead and save lives.”

“We should under no circumstance think we cannot achieve anything. Let us all come together and support each other to make the world what we want it to look like. Together we can,” she added.

G100 is an influential group of 100 women leaders from across the world, in 100 wings and sectors, supported by G100 eminent, “He for She” champions, and 100 country clubs in each wing for powerful advocacy, awareness & impact across governments and global organisations for a gender equal future in this decade.