Child Rights International Raises Alarm Over Proposals to Shift SHS Costs to Parents

Child Rights International (CRI) has voiced strong opposition to recent proposals suggesting that parents should take on the responsibility of providing food and accommodation for senior high school (SHS) students in Ghana.

The calls for these changes come in the wake of ongoing logistical difficulties surrounding the implementation of the country’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The Free SHS initiative, a cornerstone of Ghana’s education system, was introduced to eliminate financial barriers to education and ensure equitable access to secondary schooling. However, as the policy continues to face challenges, some have suggested that the government should shift certain financial burdens onto parents, especially in areas like student welfare and accommodation.

In a statement, CRI warned that such proposals risk undermining the core goals of the Free SHS programme. The organization stressed that the policy was designed to make education more inclusive, not less, and that imposing additional costs on parents would dilute its intended impact, deepening existing social inequalities.

CRI further urged the government to address the logistical issues surrounding the programme without resorting to measures that could shift financial burdens onto families. The group pointed out that, as of January 11, 2025, no official directive had been issued mandating parents to contribute to the cost of food and accommodation, reinforcing their position that any such change would be inappropriate and unjust.

In a time of growing concern over educational access and equality, CRI’s stance is a reminder of the need for a balanced approach in policy implementation. While logistical challenges are inevitable in large-scale educational reforms, the organization maintains that the responsibility to safeguard the Free SHS programme lies with the government, and not with families already bearing significant financial pressures. The group’s call for direct engagement with authorities underlines the importance of collaborative efforts in resolving the issues without compromising the fundamental goals of the initiative.

Read the CRI’s full statement below:

