Child Rights International Urges Caution Over Potential Changes to Ghana’s Free SHS Policy

Child Rights International (CRI) has strongly criticized recent proposals to shift the burden of feeding and accommodation costs under Ghana’s Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy onto parents.

The advocacy group, which has consistently campaigned for children’s rights in Ghana, has expressed concern that such changes would undermine the core principles of the policy, which was designed to provide free and equitable access to education.

Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of CRI, voiced the organization’s concerns, stating, “These requests undermine the core principles of the policy. The Free SHS program was established to ensure free and equitable access to secondary education, removing financial barriers, and promoting inclusivity.” Appiah warned that imposing these additional financial burdens on parents would directly contradict the policy’s original intent and risk deepening the inequalities it was designed to address.

Despite logistical challenges that have faced the Free SHS initiative in recent years, CRI insists that these issues should be addressed by the government rather than placing further pressure on families. “When challenges arise, it’s essential for stakeholders to engage directly with the government to secure the necessary resources,” Appiah stated. He cautioned against any actions that could place additional strain on parents, particularly those who are already economically vulnerable.

The organization also expressed concern about the lack of formal review and transparent communication regarding changes to the policy. “Protecting a social policy is a shared responsibility of all stakeholders,” Appiah emphasized, urging caution in public discussions that could misrepresent the policy’s goals and implementation.

In reinforcing its stance, CRI stressed the importance of prioritizing children’s welfare, asserting that decisions affecting children’s education must always put their best interests first. “Under no circumstances should children suffer due to systemic flaws or negligence,” Appiah concluded. He reiterated that children’s access to quality education must remain a central focus of national policy, urging stakeholders to work together to preserve the benefits of the Free SHS program.