Child Sanitation ‘Diplomat’ to campaign against open defecation

Ms. Maame Akua Gyimah Ohenewaa, a JHS One student of Dawhenya Methodist B Basic School, says she is determined to champion the course of ending the prevalent rate of open defecation across the country.

She said this after winning the third edition of the School Sanitation Solutions (Triple S) Challenge, where she was crowned the new “Child Sanitation Diplomat.”

During the finals held at the National Theatre, Ms. Mame Akua amassed the most points in the contest, beating off competition from Maria Muntari Abubakar (Ist runner-up), Nathan Tandoh (2nd runner-up), and Joel Ahadzie (3rd runner-up).

After her victory, Ms. Maame Akua Gyimah said the fight against open defecation remained one of her utmost priorities.

“I am determined to end open defecation in the country, and during my one year as a Sanitation Diplomat, I will write articles about the negative effects of open defecation and the same innovative ways to solve the issue.

“I will champion the idea of setting up clubs across various schools to help educate the younger students on the need to join the campaign against open defecation in the various communities,” she said.

Mr. Dickens Thunde, National Director, World Vision Ghana (WVG), congratulated all participants in the finals of the challenge and said that the competition was gradually becoming one of the most important activities in the education sector.

He said that WVG would continue to champion the course of making children aware of sanitation issues as they create sanitation solutions around them.

This year’s Sanitation Challenge was preceded by a Children’s Sanitation Fair, a platform through which students send out sensitization messages through drama, music, dance, poetry, among others.

This year’s Triple S Challenge and Children Sanitation Fair was jointly organised by Kings Hall Media and WVG with support from Zoomlion Foundation, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, and Ghana Education Service.