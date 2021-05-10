Mother
The Pastor Bernard Asiamah, Associate Pastor of Harmony Chapel, has urged children to learn to honour their mothers always.

He said mothers should not be celebrated only on Mother’s Day and that every minute spent with them should be special and memorable.

“It is every mother’s joy to see her children excel in life. And, therefore, we should not forget to let them enjoy the fruit of their labour when God blesses us,” Pastor Asiamah, said.

He observed that some children despised their mothers at old age and said age and growth was inevitable “hence we should show our mothers massive love and the necessary support as children always”.

“Motherhood is a huge responsibility and we have to recognise and appreciate mothers’ role in our lives by making it extra special as we celebrate our mothers, grandmothers, step mothers, in-laws and every mother figure in Ghana and across the world,” he said.

Mother’s Day celebration is an annual event held at different dates on the calendar, depending on the country.

In Ghana it is celebrated on the second Sunday in May.

It involves presenting mothers with flowers, cards, church going, family dinner, giving mothers a day off from home chores and among other gifts.

It was created in 1907 in the US by Anna Jarvis, who held a memorial service for her mother Ann Jarvis, a peace activist who treated wounded soldiers in the American Civil War.

Her daughter campaigned for a day to honour the role played by mothers following Ann’s death, and the idea gained such attraction that by 1911, all US states observed the holiday.

