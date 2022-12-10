Children Believe holds farewell dinner for outgone Communications Manager

Children Believe, a child-centred international non-governmental organisation, has held a farewell dinner for its outgone Communications Manager, who has retired from active service.

The ceremony sought to honour Mr William Anim-Dankwa, for his 12 years of dedicated service to the organisation.

He began working with Children Believe in 2010 as its Communication Manager when the organisation was then known as the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC).

The farewell dinner was attended by Reverend Sanatu Nantongma, first Country Director of CCFC, Mr Ben Anamoh, first Chairman of CCFC, Miss Esenam Kavi De Souza, Country Director of Children Believe, staff of Children Believe, family members, and partners.

On behalf of Children Believe, a citation and gifts were presented to Mr Anim-Dankwa to show appreciation for his immense contributions to the growth and achievements of the organisation.

He further received other presentations from partners.

Partners of Children Believe took turns to eulogise Mr Anim-Dankwa and commended him for his selfless attitude to the job and his ability to network, mobilize funds and attend to impromptu situations.

Ms De Souza, Country Director of Children Believe, in a remark during the event in Tamale, appreciated the efforts of Mr Anim-Dankwa in the field of development, children support as well as communities the organisation served.

She said “William is one person you can count on. The successes chalked by Children Believe cannot be counted without mentioning his name.”

She said Mr Anim-Dankwa’s patience, humility and dedication to work were worth emulating as she wished him well in his life journey after retirement.

Reverend Joshua Mogre, Head Pastor of Perez Chapel, Kukuo-Tamale, in a message at the dinner, urged Mr Anim-Dankwa to relay his knowledge and experience gathered over the years to young people to enhance productivity.

He urged him to be keen about his health, exercise daily to keep the body and mind active even after retirement.

Mr Anim-Dankwa expressed gratitude to Children Believe for the support throughout his working period since 2010 and lauded the organisation for its uniqueness, adding “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

He said though there were dark days during his stay with Children Believe, there were good memories that surpassed anything, which kept him going.

He urged the staff to uphold teamwork, integrity, excellence, accountability, quality, and the core values of Children Believe.