Kasuliyili Health Centre has received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep its staff safe as they deliver quality health care to clients in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items valued at GHc,6,490.00 included laser/digital thermometres, surgical face mask, goggles, gallons of liquid soap, blood pressure apparatus, hand sanitisers, and disposable gloves.

The rest were delivery aprons, hand washing facility, a solar lamp and spirit.

They were donated by Children Believe, formerly Christian Children’s Fund of Canada, an international child-centred non-governmental organisation, with funding from Madam Francesca Young-Cvetkovich, a Canadian.

Prior to donating the items, a needs assessment was carried out at the facility where its authorities requested such items to enhance service delivery in this period of COVID-19.

Kasuliyili Health Centre, a major health facility, which began operations in 2009 and serves a large part of the population in the Tolon District of the Northern Region, was constructed by Children Believe with funding from Madam Francesca Young-Cvetkovich.

Mr William Anim-Dankwa, Communication Manager of Children Believe, who spoke at a ceremony to hand over the items to the authorities of the Kasuliyili Health Centre at Kasuliyili, said they were to enable the staff to be confident and diligently deliver health care to members of the community in this era of COVID-19.

Mr Anim-Dankwa spoke about some of the interventions implemented by Children Believe at Kasuliyili, which included the provision of water and health facilities to the area, saying, they were the solid foundation to promote the welfare of residents.

He also spoke about the interest of children and gave the assurance that Children Believe was working to ensure that children were given a head start in life and support to realise their dreams.

Mr Yakubu Salifu, Senior Staff Nurse in-charge of the Kasuliyili Health Centre, who received the items, said they had come at the right time and would help the facility to continue to deliver quality health care to members of the community.

Mr Salifu said some of the items would help in taking good care of pregnant women to improve maternal care in the area.

He expressed gratitude to Children Believe and Madam Francesca Young-Cvetkovich for their immense support to the Kasuliyili Health Centre.

Chief of Kasuliyili, Naa Alhaji Alhassan Abukari Yakubu, thanked Madam Francesca Young-Cvetkovich for remembering his community and prioritising their health needs in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.