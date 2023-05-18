Children Believe’s project increase enrollment at Bongnaayili E/A School

The construction of a kindergarten and primary school block including Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities as well as a mechanised water system at Bongnaayili E/A Primary School in the Kumbungu District has helped to increase enrollment in the area.

According to Mr Hamza Yussif, Headteacher of the school, the facilities had also helped to reduce absenteeism saying, “Children from neighbouring communities such as Bihinayili, Botengli,Yuguyili, and Dugu, who were not in school, are now in school because of this project.”

He was speaking at a durbar at Bongnaayili to welcome Mr Fred Witteveen, Chief Executive Officer of Children Believe, an international non-governmental organisation, to the community.

Mr Witteveen, who is on a week-long visit to Ghana, visited the community to assess the impact of the projects undertaken by Children Believe in the area.

The kindergarten and primary school block, WASH facilities and a mechanised water system at Bongnaayili E/A Primary School in the Northern Region were provided by the Children Believe in 2021 with funding support from Taiwan Fund for Children and Families and implemented by the Tahima Baptist Child Development Programme.

Miss Alhassan Aisha, a pupil of Bongnaayili E/A Primary School, said the WASH facilities had enhanced her hygiene practices, especially during her menstrual period adding “This water project is helping young girls in our community to stay in school to pursue their dreams.”

Madam Mariama Mohammed, a shea butter processor in the community, said she depended on the water facility to undertake her business, adding “The availability of the water has restored my business.”

Naa Issahaku Iddi, Chief of Bongnaayili, in appreciation of the development projects undertaken in his community by Children Believe, conferred the chieftaincy title “Malgu Naa” (Chief of development) on Mr Witteveen.

Mr Witteveen, speaking at the event, reiterated the commitment of Children Believe to continue to work to break barriers that limited children from reaching their full potential.

He called on parents to prioritise the health and educational needs of their children to enable them to remain in school and complete their education.

Mr Witteveen, as part of his engagement with policymakers to appreciate the priorities of government and how Children Believe could continue to contribute to improve the lives of people, especially in deprived communities, also paid courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister at his office in Tamale.

He briefed the Regional Minister on some of the projects undertaken in the region by Children Believe in the areas of education, nutrition, and hygiene.

He assured the Regional Minister that Children Believe would continue to collaborate with the government to promote Early Childhood Education in the country.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister commended Mr Witteveen for the visit, saying “Although the government is doing its best to improve the lives of the people, there is the need for external support to amplify its efforts.”

He said reports indicated high levels of malnutrition amongst children and women in the Karaga District of the region and appealed to Children Believe and partners to prioritise a partnership programme around nutrition for the Karaga District to reverse the trend.