

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has challenged young Ghanaians to take keen interest in advancing the course of development in the Country.

According to the Commission, children equally had important roles to play in promoting national unity and cohesion and as such must be encouraged to develop love for their country and other citizens.

Mr Nicholas Ofori Boateng, Central Regional Director of the NCCE made the call when he addressed pupils of the Cape Coast School for the deaf and blind as part of the 2021 Constitution Week celebration.

This year’s Constitutional Week celebration is on the theme: “We are one, Ghana first” and focuses on inculcating into the pupils the values of good citizenship and reminding them of the role they could play to build a strong, vibrant and democratic Ghana.

Mr Ofori Boateng described the theme as apt and said it placed emphasis on parasitism, nationhood, unity, national cohesion, loyalty to the state and hard work as a shared positive value which engendered good character development among children and young ones.

He noted that the school as an institution played a key role in building community cohesion, created enabling environment characterized by racial tolerance, unity, respect and use civic education to prepare the young ones to be effective citizens.

According to the NCCE Director, the transformational change that advance national unity and cohesion could be achieved if all citizens including children played their respective roles.

Subsequently, he underscored the need to imbibe in children the spirit of nationalism and patriotism indicating that, it was equally important for the children of the Country to understand and uphold the positive Ghanaian values.

He said such values were important necessary elements for nation building to advance the course of development.

‘As adults devote their services to the country, it behooves on children and the young ones to be faithful to Mother Ghana by respecting authority, the elderly and their peers, be disciplined citizens at home, in the community and at school’,

Mr Ofori Boateng, admonished the school pupils to respect the rights of others saying ‘the constitution has created a chain of rights, to make sure while you enjoy your rights, you will not go against the rights of others. We have to learn to live in harmony with others’.