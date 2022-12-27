Children Ministry of Redemption Assemblies of God donates to Bolgatanga Regional Hospital

The Redemption Assemblies of God Church Children Ministry in the Upper East Region, on Monday, donated assorted drinks and biscuits to the children ward of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital as part of this year yuletide.

Madam Faustina Larewanu, who donated the items on behalf of the Children Ministry of the Church to the leadership of the Children Ward of the Hospital for onwards distribution to the children, explained that the children nursed the dream to share with their colleagues on admission because they wanted to emulate Jesus Christ who cherished children the most.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Ms Gloria Ayambire . said management of the facility was very much grateful to the Children Ministry of the Redemption Assemblies of God Church for the gesture.

She expressed the strong belief that not only would the donation of the children would help boost the recovery of the children health but their prayers also would support fast-track their healing.

Encouraging the sick children on their bed, one of the Children Ministry of the Church leaders, Miss Macarena Adongo, told them in her reading from John 3:16 that” God love the World that He gave His only begotten son, and whoever believes in Him shall have everlasting love”

She narrated to the children on admission that Jesus Christ himself who was on this earth, healed all manner of sicknesses and assured them that Jesus would equally heal them from their sick bed and inspired them to have faith in that.

Among the leadership of the Church who led the Children to make the donation included, Mr Robert Baba, Madam Faustina Larewanu, Madam Lucy Kazaare, Madam Gifty Adaboro, Madam Janet Munya, and Madam Judith Atim.