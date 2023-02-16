Children must be educated on Safer Internet usage

The Central Regional Office of the Department of Children (DoC) has called on the need as stakeholders to educate children on the use of the internet to help curb online criminal activities.

Mr. James Bittor, an Assistant Programs Officer at DoC, said extortion, cyberbullying, blackmail, sexting, money laundering, fraud, and child pornography were unsafe online issues that could lead to the children’s destruction.

Thus, the need as a country to monitor the purpose children use the internet to ensure they were protected from criminal activity on social media.

He noted that the time children spent online posed a danger of exposing them to wiles of sexual exploitation and stressed the need to invest time and efforts to empower the children online.

Speaking at the celebration of Africa Safer Internet Day in Cape Coast, Mr. Bittor said the exponential growth of internet penetration and usage in Ghana, presented both huge opportunities and “yet risks for children and young people”.

The event was on the theme:” Empowering the African Child on Safer Internet”.

The theme for the occasion he cited was appropriate and relevant because children ought to be empowered and equipped with the knowledge and skills to navigate the internet space safely.

The Assistant Programs Officer told the children to avoid unnecessary activities on social media but take advantage of the emerging technology to improve their education.

Technology was advancing and new systems were emerging but he cautioned the children to make use of the new tools positively for their growth.

He told them to use the internet for learning, researching, and communication and devoid watching pornographic videos among others that destroy their future,

For her part, Miss Grace Kensah, an Assistant Programs at DoC advised the children to protect themselves from threats posed by the internet to ensure their safety.

The internet she mentioned could secure or destroy their future depending on how they use them.

She told them to at all times make good use of the internet, and avoid taking sharing, and posting nude pictures and videos to ensure they achieve their full potential.

The Africa Safer Internet Day celebrated every February was to increase awareness and advocacy on protecting the African child from negative threats posed by the internet.