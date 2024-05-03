Children of Late Awuley Quaye Snr. call on Ghana Olympic Committee

The four children of late Black Stars and Accra Great Olympics skipper, Emmanuel Awuley Quaye aka ‘Black Foyoo’ on Friday paid a courtesy call on the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to formally inform about the demise and burial arrangement of their dad.

President Ben Nunoo Mensah welcomed them and shared his sympathy and condolences on behalf of all sports federations and sportsmen and women in Ghana. He narrated some experiences with the former star defender and other retired footballers.

He said the late Awuley Quaye was a great man who left a legacy because many people leant a lot from him and he was an international hero having led the Black Stars of Ghana to win the African Cup of Nations in 1978 for keeps.

He urged the children to be strong and focused as the Good Lord knows best.

“Your dad’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void in Ghanaian football, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, he was in deed a great star from Korle Gonno to the world, and inspirational leadership was unique” he expressed.

Rev. Awuley Quaye Junior, who played for the Black Starlets, Black Satellites, Black Meteors and Black Stars introduced his siblings, Naa Adu, Abdullah, and Lawrencia. He announced that the burial has been fixed for June 8, 2024 at the forecourt of the State House.

Accompanying them was ace sports journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah.

Present at the GOC conference room were Mr. Albert K. Frimpong, President of African Baseball, Rev. E.D. Nikoi, President of Ghana Netball and Yours Truly.

Emmanuel Awuley Quaye who played a pivotal role in Ghana Football died on March 25, 2024. In 2023, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) honoured him at their 47th awards ceremony, recognizing his significant contributions to football.