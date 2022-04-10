Children Service Department of Presbyterian Church Redemption marks Palm Sunday

The Children Service Department of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Redemption Congregation on Palm Sunday, marked the remembrance of Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem with a procession on the streets of Tema Community nine.

The children led by their teachers and escorted by the Police, danced to hosanna songs provided by a brass band, while they joyously wave palm fronds and flowers to mimic how the Israelites welcomed Jesus Christ into Jerusalem riding on a donkey.

The children after the one-and-a-half-hour procession, entered the church auditorium which saw congregants and ministers joining in the singing and dancing to usher in the one-week (Passion Week) activities to mark the death and resurrection of Christ.

Madam Patience Gakpetor, President of the Children Service of PCG, Redemption Congregation told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the procession brought back memories to the children and the entire church as that was the first to be embarked on since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madam Gakpetor said in 2020 when church services were banned, the church instructed parents to observe the day with their children at home during the lockdown and snap photos and videos to share.

She urged the children to allow Jesus Christ to enter their hearts so as to grow into responsible and well-nurtured adults and Christians who understand the import of the celebration of Easter.

Mrs Barbara Asempa, Catechist of the Church, in a sermon theme; “Suffering for a purpose” urged Christians to allow themselves to pass through the needed difficulties if they want to reach the top.

Mrs Asempa said just as gold was taken through painful and difficult processes to clean the impurities out of it and make it spackle and expensive, so must Christians like Christ be prepared to go through such hardships.

“You cannot live this Christian life without going through fire, if you want to sparkle like gold, then go through the process gold goes through,” she emphasized.

She advised the youth not to only claim prayers of greatness and richness but work hard towards achieving their goal, saying, “The youth if you don’t work hard, you can’t make it, stop claiming people’s car and houses without work, it does not work like that.”