Children urged to reconcile with their supposed irresponsible fathers

The Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, has called on children to reconcile with their supposed irresponsible fathers on the occasion of Fathers’ Day.

Such efforts, he noted, will create an enabling environment for them to heal from the events of the past and open a new dimension for them to receive blessings from God Almighty.

He made this call today at Ashaiman as part of plans to use this year’s Fathers’ Day to settle rancour between children whose fathers allegedly neglected them.

Nii Annang Adzor stated that fathers have a significant role in the nurturing process of their children, and their continuous neglect has dire consequences for the proper upbringing of their children.

According to him, it is high time fathers avail themselves and take up full responsibility for the children they produce, as their neglect will put unnecessary pressure on their wives alone.

“Fathers have a role to play in the moulding process of their children. I would like to entreat all fathers to show affection and give the needed assistance to their wives during the period of pregnancy and childbirth. This will create a conducive atmosphere for them to contribute significantly towards the upbringing of the child,” he explained.

Bitterness

Nii Adzor stressed the need for mothers to avoid bitterness and create an avenue for their children to meet up with their supposed irresponsible fathers.

He added that, as much as it is not easy to forgive an irresponsible father, encouraging children to meet their fathers was one of the surest ways of eliminating bickering in the short and long term.

He indicated that when this happens, the healing process will be fast, and children will have the opportunity to become better individuals than before.

“It is sad for a mother to raise children all by herself. However, creating room for children to see their fathers will do us a lot of good. Besides, every child desires the blessings of a father, and it is imperative that we allow that to happen despite some fathers’ irresponsible behaviours,” he appealed.

Admonition

Nii Azdor admonished fathers who enjoy the usual hit-and-run expedition to avoid such reckless behaviour and be more responsible in taking up their role as fathers.

He noted that it is unreasonable for fathers to wait till their children become prominent before they turn to social media to plead for forgiveness after years of negligence, lack of affection, and commitment

He further tasked them with accepting responsibility when they impregnate a lady and working towards ensuring that the mother and child do not suffer because of their irresponsible behaviours.

“Let me send this warning to fathers who wait till their children become prominent before they come on social media to ask for forgiveness. It is a dent in your image, and it will forever be remembered that a father neglected the child only to show up when the child had made it. This shouldn’t be the kind of legacy you intend to be associated with,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the chief used the occasion to wish all fathers in the country, particularly those within his municipality, a happy Father’s Day.

By: Mildred Eshun