The Children’s Shelter at Madina has received items worth GH¢140,000 from the Human Trafficking Secretariat under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to facilitate its operations.

They included a desktop computer and its accessories, laptops, safes, cabinets, a printer, photocopier machine, stationery, and fumigation materials.

Others are gas cylinders, stoves, gardening tools, raincoats, wellington boots, sanitary pads, and food items.

This follows the renovation of the Children’s Shelter, which is supported by the Child Protection Compact Agreement, signed between the governments of Ghana and the United States and implemented by the International Organisation for Migration.

In 2019, Ghana rescued 611 trafficked victims out of which 229 were children. However, the Children’s Shelter has the capacity to house only 100 inmates.

Mrs Cynthia Morrison, the Gender Minister, during the presentation of the items, said shelter had been a challenge to the country and was glad that government’s operationalised shelter was available.

She said the Human Trafficking Secretariat adopted the Children’s Shelter, refurbished it to make it more comfortable for the children and improve their standard of living.

That is to ensure that trafficked and street children who were rescued had a comfortable and conducive place to stay, she said.

Ms Abena Annobea Asare, the Head of Human Trafficking Secretariat, said apart from the items the Secretariat undertook repair works and maintenance to ensure the place was operational.

“When we say we are operationalising the shelter it does not mean the other shelters would not be used, on the contrary all shelters nationwide, both private and government owned, will be used to put an end to human trafficking,” she said.

“No child deserves to be in any form of exploitation. They all deserve to be protected, just as we have the adult’s shelter.”

Ms Asare said the gesture was made possible through the Human Trafficking fund.

Ms Eunice Oparebea Osafo, the Shelter Manageress, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Ministry and the Secretariat for the gesture as they would aid the smooth running of the Shelter.