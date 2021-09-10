Chilean children aged 6-11 to be vaccinated with Sinovac from Monday

Chilean health authorities on Wednesday said that children aged 6-11 would start getting inoculated with Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine, CoronaVac, from next week following the Chinese jab’s approval for the age group.

The Health Ministry said that the vaccination of children aged 6-11 would begin on Monday, adding that the vaccination of teens aged 14-17 would also resume then.

The rollout will begin with children with comorbidities aged 10 and 11, the ministry said in a statement detailing the full schedule.

“Next week, we will return to an age group that has had to wait. Between Monday 13 and Thursday 16 September, all adolescents between 14 and 17 years old can be vaccinated on specific days according to the calendar drawn up by the Ministry of Health,” said health undersecretary Paula Daza.

Earlier this week, Chile’s Public Health Institute authorized the emergency use of CoronaVac for children aged 6 years old and over, saying that vaccination is particularly beneficial for such a mobile group in school age.

“Data shows the number of infected children has been rising because they are not vaccinated. To continue protecting the population, we have approved CoronaVac for children aged six and up,” Public Health Institute Director Heriberto Garcia said announcing the approval.

Health Minister Enrique Paris on Wednesday called the country’s inoculation campaign “one of the most successful programs, recognized globally and the best in Latin America,” adding that only Iceland has better vaccination rates per capita.

Chile is one of the countries furthest ahead in its vaccine campaign, with nearly 87 per cent of the population already fully vaccinated, according to government figures.

Sinovac’s coronavirus jab has been by far the most widely used in the Chilean campaign.

On Monday, Cuba became the first country in Latin America to start vaccinating children between the ages of 2 and 11 against the coronavirus using the Soberana 02 vaccine developed there.

Cuba has extensive experience in developing vaccines, but research results on Cuba’s vaccines have not yet been independently verified.