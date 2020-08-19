Chile on Wednesday reported 390,037 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since the onset of the outbreak in the country, and 10,578 people have died from the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, in the previous 24 hours, tests detected 1,233 new cases and 32 more people died from the virus.

Of the new cases, 876 people reported having symptoms and 316 reported no symptoms. No information was available about the remaining 41 cases.

Some 364,285 people have recovered from the disease, while 15,174 cases are considered to be active.

Chile is under a state of catastrophe declared months ago to better enforce lockdown and social distancing measures with the help of the army and police force, including a nighttime curfew.