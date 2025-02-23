Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Dream Count” Audiobook Hits Nigerian Market Through Landmark Partnership

In a move set to redefine literary engagement in Africa, Narrative Landscape Press has teamed up with audiobook platform Genti Audio to exclusively distribute the Nigerian edition of Dream Count, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s latest novel, narrated by the author herself.

The collaboration, announced February 20, marks a strategic push to amplify African storytelling through accessible formats, blending cutting-edge technology with cultural preservation.

Scheduled for release on March 4, 2025, the Dream Count audiobook promises an intimate experience for listeners, with Adichie’s distinctive voice breathing life into her richly layered tale of four women navigating love, longing, and self-discovery. Preorders opened this week on the Genti Audio app at a discounted rate of ₦8,000, signaling high demand for what industry insiders call a “masterclass in narrative immersion.”

“Hearing Chimamanda narrate her own work is like sitting with a griot under the moonlight,” said Ojiugo Uche, Co-founder and CEO of Genti Media. “Her cadence carries the emotional weight of these characters in a way only she can deliver. This isn’t just an audiobook—it’s a cultural artifact.”

The partnership underscores a growing appetite for African-authored content in digital formats. While Nigeria’s audiobook market remains nascent compared to global counterparts, initiatives like this aim to bridge gaps in accessibility. Genti Audio, known for curating stories in indigenous languages and dialects, views the collaboration as a catalyst for broader change. “Too often, African stories are filtered through foreign platforms,” Uche added. “This is about reclaiming our narratives and ensuring they’re heard in our own voices.”

Dream Count has already garnered international acclaim, with The Telegraph praising its “luxuriously layered” exploration of love’s complexities. Adichie, whose previous works like Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists sparked global discourse, shifts focus here to interrogate emotional honesty. Can happiness be sustained, or is it merely fleeting? How much self-deception fuels our relationships? The novel’s four protagonists grapple with these questions against backdrops spanning Lagos’ bustling markets to quiet rural villages—a tapestry familiar to Nigerian audiences yet universal in its themes.

The audiobook launch coincides with preorders for hardback and paperback editions via Narrative Landscape Press’ website, catering to traditional readers. Yet industry analysts note the strategic emphasis on audio: with Nigeria’s internet penetration surpassing 50% and smartphone usage rising, audiobooks could democratize access to literature in a nation where physical books remain financially out of reach for many.

Critics argue that pricing the audiobook at ₦8,000—roughly $10—may still exclude lower-income demographics. However, Genti Media defends the model, citing production costs and royalty agreements. “We’re investing in sustainable ecosystems for creatives,” Uche explained. “This isn’t charity; it’s about proving African stories have commercial viability without compromising artistic integrity.”

For Adichie, the project aligns with her longstanding advocacy for African representation in publishing. By narrating Dream Count herself, she joins authors like Trevor Noah and Michelle Obama in a trend where writers become vocal custodians of their work. Early clips of the audiobook, teased on social media, reveal her deliberate pacing and emotive inflections—a stark contrast to AI-narrated alternatives flooding the market.

As March 4 approaches, anticipation builds not only among literati but also educators and diaspora communities. Lagos-based book clubs are already organizing listening parties, while universities debate adding the audiobook to curricula. Whether this venture sparks a broader audiobook revolution remains uncertain, but one truth echoes clear: when Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie speaks, Nigeria—and the world—leans in to listen.