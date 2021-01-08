dpa/GNA – China said on Friday that it “firmly opposes” a visit by the US ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, to Taiwan next week.

The visit, announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, will come a week before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said “China firmly opposes that and strongly condemns this,” urging the US to abide by the “One China” policy.

“Some anti-China politicians like Pompeo in the Trump administration have been doing all they can in the remaining term to undermine China-US relations and to serve their selfish political agenda,” Hua said.

Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the island part of its territory.

Taiwan has welcomed the visit by Craft, who will be on the island from January 13-15 and is scheduled to meet President Tsai Ing-wen and Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

Craft has expressed her support for Taiwan’s full participation in the United Nations and UN-related agencies, such as the World Health Organization.

Taiwan has been excluded from such membership due to opposition from China.

“During her trip, the ambassador will reinforce the US government’s strong and ongoing support for Taiwan’s international space, in accord with the US One-China policy,” the US mission to the UN said on Thursday.