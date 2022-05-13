China advocates balanced global development partnership

Mr Wang Yi, the State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, is advocating for an equal and balanced global development partnership.

He has therefore urged developed countries to fulfill their development assistance pledges and scale up support in financing and technology.

Mr Wang said this at a high-level virtual meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

He noted that developing countries needed to deepen South-South cooperation to realise leapfrog development.

He said in the process, multilateral development institutions should provide more effective help to maximize synergy for development.

He explained that while striving to achieve its own development, China was committed to doing its best to help other developing countries to achieve common development, saying, “The purpose is to galvanize worldwide attention to development, strengthen global development partnership, promote international development cooperation, and lend fresh impetus to the realization of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

Mr Wang said since the very beginning, the GDI had been warmly received by the international community, adding that, more than 100 countries expressed support, and as many as 53 countries had joined the Group of Friends.

“This fully shows that the GDI responds to the call of the times, meets the needs of various countries, and reflects the trend of the world as well as the aspiration of the people.”

He reiterated that the GDI was committed to building political consensus on accelerating development.

He said the GDI was designed to focus on development agenda, shore up political will, and to help create a momentum that prioritises development and advances cooperation.

Mr Wang said the implementation of the 2030 Agenda was the biggest consensus on global development, which offered the necessary pathway to addressing energy, food, and other challenges of today; declaring that it should therefore, continue to be a priority on the international cooperation agenda.

“All parties must honor their pledges and realize the 17 SDGs on schedule,” Mr Wang said.

“We must oppose the politicization and marginalization of the development issue, continue to focus on the key areas most important to developing countries, and redouble our efforts to raise living standards across the world.”

He said the GDI had demonstrated its strong vitality and broad prospects.

“We are ready to work with all parties to steadily advance the GDI, and make fresh contributions to implementing the 2030 Agenda, deepening cooperation on global development and building a community with a shared future for mankind!”